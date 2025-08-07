A400M Atlas to debut at Eastbourne Airshow

The RAF’s A400M Atlas will make its debut at the UK’s biggest free seafront airshow next week, flown by a co-pilot who first visited the show as a child.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant transporter will perform a flypast on Thursday and Friday at Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow which returns from 14 – 17 August.

The Airbus A400M Atlas will be the show’s largest ever aircraft on display, thanks to its immense wingspan of 42.4m – more than three times the length of a double decker bus - and its ability to carry up to 116 passengers or 37 tonnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-piloted by Flight Lieutenant Weaver, he will perform a flypast for the Airbourne audience in which he once stood many years ago with his family.

A400M

Flight Lieutenant Weaver said, “I came to Airbourne every summer growing up, so it’s really special to be flying the A400M Atlas down this year. I’ve got a lot of happy memories of staying with my grandparents and watching the displays from the seafront or from up on Beachy Head. The airshow definitely kindled my desire to apply for the RAF, and if I was lucky enough to get to come back this week as aircrew then it’s got to be worth a shot for anyone considering it!

“The A400M is a great aircraft to fly; It’s versatile and modern, and we get to train in a wide variety of disciplines ranging from high altitude parachuting and air-to-air refuelling to natural surface operations and low level flying. Flying routes overseas as a crew to some really interesting places is also a highlight of being on a multi engine fleet; as a co-pilot you can always rely on loadmasters to keep you in check, and on captains for a wealth of experience and stories about their previous aircraft types.

“We’re really looking forward to flying past on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll hopefully be back for more next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft is the final display to be announced in a bumper four day schedule which includes the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Royal Navy Black Cats, Norwegian Vampire, Strikemaster and performing every day, the world-renowned Red Arrows.

A400M Atlas

Six times French aerobatics champion, Mélanie Astles, also makes her debut, as does the barnstorming Stampe Formation Team, and Mustang ‘Moonbeam’ which displays for the first time on UK shores in a great many years.

The Rolls-Royce Spitfire, Tutor, Jet Provost, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (solo display) and the incredible Rich Goodwin Jet Pitts – the world’s only jet powered biplane – completes the line-up.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “We are proud to welcome back Flight Lieutenant Weaver to the skies above Eastbourne in what promises to be an astounding display of aviation from the A400M, the largest military aircraft ever to feature at Airbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His return as co-pilot, having once stood in the crowd with his grandparents, is a powerful reminder of the amazing career opportunities this event inspires and a reflection that Airbourne is truly a seafront event for every generation. It’s going to be a must-see and a very special moment indeed.”

A400M

Airbourne returns from 14 – 17 August with ground displays from 10.30am each day. A full flying schedule is available in the Airbourne souvenir programme, on sale at the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre and selected outlets, or available to reserve online for collection.

In addition to children’s entertainment areas, simulators, retail outlets and ground displays from the RAF, Army and Navy, visitors this year can look forward to free performances from the Band of the RAF Regiment at the Bandstand on Friday at midday as well as from their ‘Street Brass’ ensemble on the Western Lawns (Fri – Sun).

Visitors are encouraged to travel to the show by public transport and a free cycle park is available. For those travelling by car, parking can be booked in advance at cheaper rates, providing express lane entry, and Radio Airbourne 87.7FM will be providing live on-air commentary, event updates, music and chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other top tips include bringing cash due to limited access to credit card purchasing facilities at some of the retail and food outlets, and a water bottle with free water refill locations across the site. Airshow merchandise, including water bottles, is available to purchase online and at the Information Stand on the Western Lawns.

Visitors are reminded that drones, balloons and unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited due to the Restricted Area (Temporary) Airspace order with any infringements being subject to prosecution. Beach BBQs are also prohibited for safety reasons.

For those looking to secure comfortable viewing spots, promenade seating is available to pre-book and just a few Grandstand seats remain. Departure Lounge hospitality also offers a premium BBQ and drinks package in a garden setting with great views – however final places are selling fast with Saturday sold out.

Fans can also join the Supporters Club for limited edition merchandise and VIP toilet access, and younger fans can collect an exclusive goody bag from the Air Bears when they join the Air Bear Club – proceeds from the sale of both clubs support the flying displays at the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the evenings, Eastbourne Bandstand will be hosting tribute shows paying homage to the Spice Girls, Queen and ELO, and for the ultimate Top Gun experience, a brand new Afterburn Party on Saturday 16 August will bring full throttle live music to the Town Hall at an official after party organised by Eastbourne Music Fest.

The event will come to a close on Sunday evening with a firework finale at 9pm (Radio Airbourne start the party from 8pm).

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Trafalgar Theatres (Gold Sponsor), Brufords, Cloud Connx, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, EDEAL, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, East Sussex Growth Hub, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, idverde, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, Pureprint, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Recorra, Stagecoach, Trafalgar Theatres, The View Hotel, Visit Eastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID.

Also supporting the show is Caffyns – the Eastbourne Airshow Official Pilot Transfer Sponsor dealership - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbourne can only continue with financial support. Fans can support the show now with a one off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month. For more information or to book, order or donate visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.