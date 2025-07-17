Accessible beach huts now available for hire on Littlehampton seafront

Arun District Council have installed three accessible beach huts on Littlehampton seafront. The huts are available to all, but they are particularly suited for enabling wheelchair users and people with mobility issues to enjoy the beach. The huts are now ready for public hire at a day rate of £65.00 per day.

They are double sized to make sure there’s enough space, along with a generous amount of decking outside each hut. It should be noted though that maximum capacity per hut is ten people.

The huts are close to local amenities, including cafes, adventure golf, miniature train, and the newly developed seafront. Parking, toilets, changing places and taps are located nearby.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said:

The three huts provide wheelchair access directly from the promenade

“These accessible huts were installed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach – as they are wheelchair friendly inside and out. Local amenities close by is another advantage and essential for those long beach stays. We’re really pleased we can offer these facilities knowing they will be enjoyed as much as they should be.”

