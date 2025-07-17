Accessible beach huts now available for hire on Littlehampton seafront
They are double sized to make sure there’s enough space, along with a generous amount of decking outside each hut. It should be noted though that maximum capacity per hut is ten people.
The huts are close to local amenities, including cafes, adventure golf, miniature train, and the newly developed seafront. Parking, toilets, changing places and taps are located nearby.
Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said:
“These accessible huts were installed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach – as they are wheelchair friendly inside and out. Local amenities close by is another advantage and essential for those long beach stays. We’re really pleased we can offer these facilities knowing they will be enjoyed as much as they should be.”
For further information on availability and bookings please follow the link below: