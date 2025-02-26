Achieve together’s Head of Health & Clinical Governance receives prestigious Chief Nurse Gold Award

Achieve together is delighted to announce that Erren Wheatland, Head of Health & Clinical Governance, has been awarded the Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care Gold Award in recognition of her exceptional leadership, expertise, and dedication to improving health outcomes in social care.

The Gold Award, presented by Dame Deborah Sturdy, Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, recognises individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and leadership.

Professor Dame Deborah Sturdy, who presented the award, highlighted:

“I know that you work really hard, and that’s brilliant. We’re not always good at acknowledging when we do a great job, so I’m really delighted to give this award to you.”

“It’s brilliant that there is this initiative, this recognition of the importance of nursing in social care. Achieve together was one of the first organisations to win a nurse-led team award, and that’s powerful.”

Erren has dedicated her career to specialist nursing in social care, leading a pioneering nurse-led team supporting people with learning disabilities, complex health needs, and epilepsy. She has contributed to national PMLD standards, developed specialist training, and championed co-production with people supported.

Reflecting on the award, Erren said:

"I am absolutely delighted to have been presented with this prestigious Chief Nurse Award. It is such a privilege to be a nurse, leading a fabulous nurse-led team and making a difference to people’s lives."

With Epilepsy Purple Day on 26 March, Achieve together continues to champion complex epilepsy support, ensuring people receive the highest standard of care.