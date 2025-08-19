Action-packed August in Bognor Regis continues

It was an honour to have been invited to the RAFA Club branch 381, in Waterloo Square last Friday, to view the screening of the National VJ Day Service of Remembrance. Thank you to the RAFA Club for letting me be a part of your commemorations, for this important day in our history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead, and the ‘Illuminate Bognor’ event takes place this Bank Holiday Sunday, with the Illuminated Walking Parade leaving London Road Coach Park at 8.30pm. The parade will proceed south into the shopping area precinct, and then along York Road, finally reaching the Place Saint Maur for a prize-giving ceremony.

Collection buckets will be along the route so bring your change and do consider contributing if you can, as all funds raised will help support the upkeep and enhancement of the Bognor Regis seafront illuminations. The parade finishes with a spectacular fireworks display from the Pier at 10pm and a funfair will be on the seafront all weekend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week marks the final week of this year’s ‘Funshine Days’, with Arcade Mini, Magical Market Stall and Malcolm the Magician set to take to Hotham Park bandstand on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Make sure you join Bognor Regis Town Council between 11am and 3pm, as we finish this year’s summer holiday programme of free activities in style!

ILLUMINATE Bognor Regis

But that’s not all that’s in store next week as the Town Council host a brand-new event for 2025 – a BMX Stunt Show, which will be taking over the Town Centre on Friday, August 29, featuring the highly skilled professional Stunt Show riders and BMX sessions for children, this is sure to be a very popular event! Further details can be found from visiting the Town Council Events Facebook page: @BognorRegisTCEvents.

A reminder that applications are still open for the Town Council’s two funding streams. Grant Aid looks to support the valued contribution of organisations and charities, contributing toward a vibrant and active community in the Town. Applicants are asked to show how they would support the Town Council’s Vision, to develop the Town to become more proactive and enterprising, working with others in partnership to boost the local economy, build civic pride and create a happier Bognor Regis.

Completed applications, along with all requested documentation must be emailed to the Town Clerk: [email protected], to arrive not later than 5pm on Thursday, November 13. Applications will be reviewed and determined by Members of the Policy and Resources Committee, in January 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth and Young Persons Budget is overseen by the Environmental and Leisure Committee and is intended to support public and community services and facilities for the young, whilst supporting children and young people in their communities

. Applications are invited from youth providers within Bognor Regis and the wider area, who can demonstrate how they will meet the aims and objectives of the funding. The closing date for applications for this pot of funding is 5pm on Monday, September 22, with applications and required documentation to be emailed to: [email protected]. Decisions will be taken by the Environmental and Leisure Committee at their Extraordinary Meeting in October 2025.

The Awarding Policies and application forms for both streams of funding can be found on the ‘Quick Links’ section of the Town Council’s website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.

Lastly for this week, I wanted to offer a massive congratulations to our Town Crier on behalf of the Town Council, for a very impressive haul of trophies, following her competing in six Town Crier competitions since the end of June. A marvellous achievement and also lovely to hear how highly regarded Bognor Regis is around the country, with Jane sharing recently to her Facebook page that wherever she visits, there’s always at least one person with a connection or fond childhood memories of visiting our seaside Town. Well done to Jane and thank you for sharing your experiences with us!