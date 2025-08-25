Active Future West Sussex making a lasting impact on local children

Active Future West Sussex has been quietly transforming the lives of children across Surrey and West Sussex, bringing energy, joy, and opportunity to communities that need it most. With their recent holiday and after-school programmes, the organisation has already touched the lives of around 160 children in Redhill and 125 children in Crawley — providing safe, structured, and inspiring environments where young people can play, learn, and thrive.

Parents and schools alike have praised the programme for the way it not only encourages children to stay active, but also builds confidence, friendships, and vital life skills. From sports and creative games to team-building challenges, the variety of activities ensures that every child finds something that sparks their interest.

In a conversation with Rahul Singh, one of the driving forces behind Active Future West Sussex, his passion for the project was clear.

“For me, this isn’t just about running clubs,” Rahul explained. “It’s about giving children more opportunities to be active, creative, and part of something positive. I want to grow this so that more children across the region can benefit. The more involved they are, the more confident and resilient they’ll become — and that’s what really matters.”

Active Future

The vision doesn’t stop with holiday clubs. Active Future West Sussex is expanding into after-school sessions and specialist programmes, including support for children with additional needs. Their mission is to make activities open and accessible for all — ensuring no child is left behind.

Local parents have expressed gratitude for the team’s dedication. One parent said: “My child looks forward to every session. She’s made friends, tried new activities, and comes home smiling — that’s priceless."

With a strong foundation in Crawley and Redhill and ambitious plans to expand further across the RH postcode, Active Future West Sussex is becoming a vital part of the community. Their work is proof that when children are given the space to move, play, and thrive, the benefits ripple far beyond the sports hall.