Active Hastings Teams Shortlisted for Health Improvement Award

Active Hastings are delighted to announce two of their teams have been shortlisted as finalists at this year’s Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards in the Health Improvement category. Winners of the awards will be announced on Thursday 28 November.

The Active Hastings finalists include the Active Hastings Adult Weight Management Team (Heidi Tambeh, Paul McCleery and Linda Wallace) and the Active Hastings Primary Care Network Project Team (Jas Gray, Sarah Ruusuvuori and Emma Bailey).

The Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards (previously known as the Sussex Sports Awards) is run by Active Sussex, and is one of the most prestigious events in the Sussex sporting calendar, celebrating the hard work, dedication and successes of individuals and community groups both on and off the field.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Co-ordinator, said: “We are so delighted two of our teams have been shortlisted for the Health Improvement award. This award recognises the link between physical activity and health, and rewards professionals working within the sector who champion this. As a team we are extremely proud of our hard work and commitment to improving health through exercise and are so pleased our work can be celebrated in this way.

Active Hastings logo

“We would also like to give a special mention to The Y.E.S Project, who have also been shortlisted for the Community Impact Award, the wonderful Jade and Lauren from DanceHub, who have both been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award and Freedom Leisure, shortlisted for the Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award, good luck to everyone”.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Congratulations and good luck to the Active Hastings teams who have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. There are 4 finalists in the Health Improvements category from throughout Sussex, to have two finalists from the Active Hastings team is phenomenal and is a testament to their commitment to getting the residents of Hastings more active.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active. The team creates a range of courses and classes for adults and children to improve health and wellbeing, and to reduce health inequalities in Hastings by increasing access and participation in physical activity interventions.”

For the full list of finalists, you can read the Active Sussex press release at: https://www.activesussex.org/news-and-campaigns/latest-news/active-sussex-announces-finalists-for-the-sussex-sport-physical-activity-awards-2024/

For more information on sport and physical activities that are available in Hastings visit: https://www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/