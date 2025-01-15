Active Hastings thanks funders for a successful 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 1,280 Active Hastings sessions taking place throughout Hastings in 2024, Active Hastings would like to take the opportunity to thank all the funders that made 2024 such a huge success.

During the year they saw over 1,700 people participate in their physical activity sessions, which ranged from age friendly activity and social sessions to youth street sport sessions happening throughout the town.

Their sessions, which are either low cost or free, are only made possible from generous grants from a range of organisations including: Hastings & St Leonards Primary Care Network, The Integrated Family Healthcare Federation, East Sussex County Council Public Health, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, East Sussex County Council HAF Team, One You East Sussex, Active Sussex, Balfour Beatty, Safer Hastings Partnership, Parkinson's UK, Sussex County FA and the Doitforjosh Charity.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Co-ordinator said: “As we look back on 2024, we would like to take the opportunity to thank all the funders who have supported us throughout the year. We are so grateful we can run a huge range of sessions and bring either free or low-cost activities to local communities in Hastings.”

Active Hastings funding graphic

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Funders who support the Active Hastings project continue to make such a big difference to our town. We are very proud to offer a huge range of activities for young people and adults, to ensure we can support people getting more active in Hastings.”

For more information on all the Active Hastings sessions visit www.activehastings.org.uk/listings or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website activehastings.org.uk.