Active Outlook heads to Worthing – free cancer exercise programme expands again!

Sussex Cancer Fund are thrilled to announce that Active Outlook, the free physical activity programme for people living with and beyond cancer, is expanding to Worthing from July 2025. Thanks to ongoing support from the Sussex Cancer Fund and the Macmillan Horizon Centre, the service will now be available in Worthing, Brighton, Sidley, and Eastbourne, helping even more people access specialist exercise support throughout their cancer journey.

Originally known as Brighter Outlook, this much-valued service was previously delivered by Albion in the Community before transitioning to become Active Outlook. Recognising its vital role in supporting recovery, the Sussex Cancer Fund stepped in to ensure the programme could continue and grow, funding its delivery and enabling more people to benefit from safe, supportive exercise tailored to their needs.

The new Worthing sessions will take place at the welcoming and inclusive Yes You Can Gym on Dominion Road. Classes will be led by Matt, an experienced coach with specialist knowledge of cancer and physical activity and also a registered nurse. Matt brings a unique combination of clinical understanding and exercise expertise to help participants regain strength, improve wellbeing, and build confidence.

Lisa Smith, from Yes You Can Gym, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting Active Outlook here in Worthing. As a gym that champions accessibility and community, we’re proud to support people at every stage of their health journey. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the physical and emotional benefits of movement in a safe and welcoming space.”

David Witham, Fund Manager at the Sussex Cancer Fund, commented:

“We know how important these classes are to the people who take part. They offer so much more than exercise – they provide motivation, camaraderie, and the reassurance of expert support. We are proud to be extending Active Outlook to Worthing, making this incredible service available to even more people across Sussex.”

Matt Etherington, Nurse and Personal Training – New Exercise Coach for Active Outlook said “It’s an exciting time at Yes you can gym, I recently created our nurse-led exercise referral programme, by blending my skills as both a nurse and personal trainer. Being able to expand this support to individuals through The Sussex Cancer Fund is going to be amazing, and I’m really looking forward to helping lots of people throughout their own journeys”