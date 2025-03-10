Active Travel in Hastings - public meeting 18th March

Local campaign groups have called a public meeting to explore how we can make Hastings a safer, easier town for walking, wheeling and cycling with a greener transport network.

The Active Travel Public Meeting will take place at the White Rock Hotel on Tuesday 18th March, starting at 7pm.

Guest speaker will be Roddy Crocket, Senior Public Affairs Manager at the cycling charity Sustrans.

Sponsoring organisations are the Hastings Greenway Group and Sussex Greenways.

Map of Planned Hastings Greenway

“Hastings unfortunately lags far behind many other towns of similar size in terms of giving people a satisfactory choice of walking, wheeling or cycling for their everyday journeys,” said Ian Sier of the Hastings Greenway Group. “We need to address this imbalance and figure out how we can design a sustainable transport network fit for the future, to tackle climate change and improve the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”

Hastings Urban Bikes and the Hastings Sustainable Transport Forum have been invited to contribute to the meeting and are equally concerned to see improvements in active travel infrastructure and safe cycle routes.

No progress has been made on the Hastings Walking & Cycling network agreed by East Sussex County Council and Hastings Borough Council in 2014 and previously allocated funding has been lost.

Everyone is invited to attend and share ideas,