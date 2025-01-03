Activities for Hailsham's young people a priority in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 7 to 12, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar during the winter months.

A variety of activities have been planned, including indoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park and ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure Centre. On top of that, the Service is hosting a Family Fun Fest at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road on Saturday 11th January, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event will be a special afternoon of fun, games and activities for both parents and young people. Whether you're looking to build on the relationship you already have with your child, meet other families or simply have some fun, this event promises something for everyone. Younger children are welcome to attend.

Hailsham Youth Service

Also scheduled to take place in January is a talk by guest speaker Martin Cosser - "The Power of Choice: Preventing Knife Crime in Our Community" - who will share his personal story about the tragic effects of knife crime. Martin, who sadly lost his son to knife violence, will speak about the dangers of carrying a knife and how it can change lives forever.

Martin won the ''Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year' award for raising thousands of pounds for his anti-knife crime charity, Charlie’s Promise.

Taking place at the Station Youth Centre on Thursday 16th January at 3.15pm, the talk is an important chance for young people, parents and members of the community to hear first-hand from someone who has experienced first-hand the devastating impact of knife crime.

Young people who stay for the duration of the talk will be treated to a free pizza at a later date as a thank you for attending.

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council said: "The Friday Night Project outings and other events are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom. Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org for more information.

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook recently commended Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers.

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them opportunities to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings, including those activities which make up the Friday Night Project programme as well as special events such as the forthcoming Family Fun Fest, as well as a talk on knife crime by Martin Cosser," said Cllr Holbrook.

"For 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, in addition to opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people."