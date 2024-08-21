Adult Learning team hits the road with details of courses across West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A double-decker bus containing information about adult learning opportunities will be on the road next month.

Representatives from a variety of adult learning services will be on board West Sussex County Council’s Multiply Bus when it visits Crawley and Worthing.

This is an excellent chance for residents aged 19 and over to discover the diverse range of educational and skills-building programmes offered by West Sussex County Council, which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Programmes for Adults with Learning Disabilities (ALD)

The Multiply Bus will be visiting Crawley, Worthing and Horsham in September.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

English

Maths

Multiply adult numeracy programme

Essential Digital Skills

Community Learning

Family Learning and Parenting

Routes into Employment

16 – 19 Study Programmes

Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “Our commitment to helping people and communities achieve their potential through learning doesn’t end when they finish school.

“Our adult learning team will be on hand at each of these dates in Crawley and Worthing to talk you through the opportunities available. There will be lots of support and information available for people who want to gain new skills and knowledge that can help them in their everyday lives. I’d encourage anyone interested to pay the Multiply bus a visit and find out more.”

The Multiply bus will be in Queens Square, in Crawley town centre, from 10am to 4pm on Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Monday 9 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be parked on Worthing promenade, next to the pier, from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, 5 and Friday 6 September.

West Sussex County Council Multiply Bus is funded by the Department of Education's Skills for Life Multiply programme.

Multiply is an adult numeracy programme that offers free, flexible courses for anyone aged 19 and above who does not have a GCSE grade C, level 4 or the equivalent in Maths. As well as enhancing skills and help build confidence with numbers, it also supports learners to work towards a Level 2 qualification in Maths.

The Multiply Bus will also be the venue for family events when it visits the Needles Family Hub, on Three Acres, in Horsham, on Saturday, September 7. It will host two free fun-filled sessions of games, creative activities and storytelling designed especially for families.

Places for the morning session (10am to 11.30am) and afternoon session (1pm to 2.30pm) can be booked online. Numbers are limited so book early to avoid missing out.