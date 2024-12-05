Advent: a season of expectant hope

As Advent continues and Christians prepare both for the First Coming of Christ at Christmas and for his Second Coming at the end of time, Bishop Will Hazlewood, the Bishop of Lewes, encourages us to use this season well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Christmas approaches, children get more and more excited. They just can't wait for Christmas to come with all its wonderful surprises and good things. It's a pity that, as the preparations seem to take up more time and become even more expensive, many of us grown-ups feel increasingly jaded and stressed.

If only, we say, we could go back to the expectancy and excitement of our children without the hassle and aggro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season of Advent has always sought to combine excitement and expectancy - and that potent combination is what Christians call hope. Long, long ago people looked forward to the coming of a Deliverer with a real hope for a brighter future, and in this season of Advent the Church remembers their waiting for God to act.

The Advent wreath: three purple candles for the First, Second and Fourth Sundays of the season; a rose candle for the Third Sunday; and a white candle for Christmas!

During this season, Christians wait, seeking to prepare their hearts for Christ’s coming at Christmas and to reflect on his coming at the end of time. The second of these is needed because that is the ultimate hope which leads us to realise that we need help to sort out the mess we so often make of our lives.

We need this season of Advent to repent, opening our hearts to God’s love and his desire to be with us to the end of time.

At that first Christmas, everything depended on the willing co-operation of one young woman - without her "yes" all of God's plans would have come to nothing. It's still the same today. God's plans depend on the commitment and energy of men and women of goodwill to bring them to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He can't override our selfishness and greed because he has given us the freedom to choose. God waits too; waits for our willingness to become part of his plan to make the world a better place in hope for what is yet to be.

If you want to capture something of this sense of expectancy in the run up to Christmas, join in with thousands of others at a church near you. You too can prepare to recapture something of the real, hope-filled message of Christmas: God loves each of us so much that he comes amongst us as new-born, defenceless child. Now that really is worthy of a great celebration!

May God grant you all an expectant Advent leading to a joyful and hope-filled Christmas.