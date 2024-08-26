Advocating for disabled people in Sussex and beyond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicky meets Grace Thompson from The Butterfly Hope

Vicky Meets…

Grace Thompson, The Butterfly Hope

How did you come to found your company?

Grace Thompson of The Butterfly Hope.

The Butterfly Hope offers disability advocacy, training and consultancy. I am an Autistic, disabled adult committed to creating a world where everyone thrives and receives the necessary support. I grew up with a disabled father.

I didn’t develop a disabled identity until I was 15, but looking back I was disabled from a lot younger. The purpose of my business is a big special interest of mine. I started working in disability advocacy with local organisations and built it from there.

In the beginning, most of my work was voluntary, but in time I set up my business. My motivation around the work I do is focused on attitude and culture change. The reason I do it is to change things for those who come behind me, so they don’t have experience the things I did.

What does your work entail?

I go into schools offering training for teachers and workshops with children. I’ve worked in theatres and I’ve presented online at international summits. I work with a range of different people across a variety of different sectors. I’ve done work for my local MP and for local businesses.

I create customised training for each group/organisation. I have a bit of consultancy work on a one-to-one basis too, to help people use the knowledge that I’ve gained over the last six years. I thrive on variety. I am also an equine assisted learning facilitator, a theatre practitioner and I’m starting to teach dance, as well as being professional performer and dancer.

My biggest achievement so far is performing at Sadler Wells at an Empower in Motion gala, which was all about making ballet more inclusive.

⁠Is the world getting better in terms of disability awareness?

On a global scale, yes, slowly. On a UK level I would actually say we’ve gone backwards over the past 10 years. I think there are certain areas and specific things that are improving; like the Sunflower lanyard scheme and Neuro-divergent access and understanding, but overall no. The disability community is so broad and so wide and we need to include everyone in that improvement.

How can we better support disabled people?

Disability is the only minority group that you can join at any point in your life, and the likelihood is that you will at some point, so make the changes now. I have come from a place where I couldn't leave my room; where I was unable to advocate for myself. I must change things for those who come behind me.

So write a letter to your MP asking for 3 things: 1 - BSL to be taught in all schools from primary. 2 – United Nations rights of persons with disabilities (clunky name I know but the international term) to be signed into UK law. 3 - Deaf and disabled peoples’ culture, history and rights movements to be taught in schools.

Find out more at https://butterflyhope.org.uk/