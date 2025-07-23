After the trial – How survivors can access help and how you can help too

The sentencing of George de Bathe for multiple rapes and acts of coercive control was a moment of justice, but for many, it may also have been deeply distressing.

Stories like these can resurface past trauma or leave people asking: What help is out there? How can I support someone I care about?

At Lifecentre, we want people to know that help does exist — and that recovery is possible. We are a West Sussex-based charity that provides free, specialist support for survivors of sexual violence, including trauma-informedtherapy, psychoeducation groups, mind and body regulation sessions, and digital resources such as our Thrive wellbeing app.

The Scale of the Issue

Sexual violence is alarmingly widespread. According to national data, two adults are sexually abused every minute in the UK, while a child is harmed every six minutes. In 2023 alone, Sussex Police recorded over 1,400 sexual offences against women and men across the county. Our own data at Lifecentre mirrors this, 86% of the people we supported last year were female, and 25% were under 18.

Behind each of these numbers is a human being, often facing the impact of trauma in silence.

The Impact on Survivors

The survivors we support experience a range of psychological and physical challenges:

74% reported suicidal thoughts

53% engaged in self-harm

13% struggled with substance misuse

These symptoms are compounded by social isolation, poverty, and in some cases, housing instability or cultural stigma.

What Lifecentre Offers

We support on average 697 people each year through a structured, trauma-informed recovery pathway. Survivors begin with an in-depth assessment to tailor the right support, which may include:

One-to-one therapy

Psychoeducation programmes that teach grounding techniques and symptom management

Mind and Body Regulation classes using movement and breathwork

Resources for parents and carers, recognising that trauma affects the whole family

Our Thrive app, available free for out-of-hours support

Our services are offered in-person in Chichester, Worthing and Crawley, as well as online and by phone.

How You Can Help

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, please reach out. Lifecentre is here to help, free of charge and with complete confidentiality. Visit www.lifecentre.uk.com or call us on 01243 786349.

If you’re in a position to support our work, donations are always welcome. Every pound helps us reach another survivor in need, someone waiting on a list, someone rebuilding their life.

The women who came forward in this case have reminded us all of the strength it takes to speak out. Let’s honour their courage by ensuring support is available for everyone who needs it.