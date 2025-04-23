Afternoon tea for Sussex mayors and deputy mayors at East Hoathly care home

By Samantha Harding
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
The local Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Sussex we invited to Barchester’s Lydfords care home name, in East Hoathly to enjoy an afternoon tea.

They Mayors and Deputy Mayors were invited to afternoon tea to say thank you for their year in office on Wednesday 16th April. The hospitality team put together a traditional sparkling afternoon tea which everyone was able to enjoy in the private dining room and lounge.

Those that attended were the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, Deputy Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Amanda Morris, Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, Cllr Barbara Holbrook, Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Uckfield, Cllr Karen Bedwell and Deputy Mayor of Uckfield, Cllr Spike Mayhew.

General Manager at Lydfords, Anthony said: “It was lovely to have the local Mayors and Deputy Mayors here for the afternoon.

VIP afternoon

"They all support their communities so much throughout their time in office and we wanted to say a personal thank you to them, which Is why we invited them all in for afternoon tea.

"We were delighted that so many were able to come as we appreciate how busy they are. After the success of the afternoon, we will be doing it again next year”

