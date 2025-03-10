Age Concern save the day for Disc Dementia Support with a new Eastbourne venue for their dementia carer support group!

Big thank you to Age Concern!

A huge thank you to Age Concern and Liz for helping us arrange the booking in a short amount of time. We had a great first session of our monthly Eastbourne Town Centre Carers Support Group which is now based at AGE Concern, The William & Patricia Venton Centre.

Find us there next month on the 1st Tuesday of the month 11-12:30 to meet other carers, share experiences all in a safe space. Tea, coffee & biscuits provided☕💚

For more information about the local groups we run in East Sussex follow this link to our website: discdementiasupport.org/groups

#discdementiasupport #dementiainformation #carerinformation #carersupport #EastSussex #eastbourne #community