Age friendly coffee mornings and activity taster days in Hastings

Active Hastings are very excited to announce their Age Friendly Coffee Morning and Activity Taster Days are coming to Hastings at the end of the month!

As part of the East Sussex County Council Full of Life Festival, Active Hastings will be hosting three Taster Days throughout the town, taking place on: Thursday 25 September, 11am to 1pm at the Four Courts Wellbeing Hub, Wednesday 1 October, 10am to 2pm at the Broomgrove Community Centre and Wednesday 22 October, 10am to 12noon at Downs Farm Community Centre.

These sessions are designed to give local people the opportunity to come together, try out new activities, whilst having a chat and enjoying unlimited free tea and coffee. Various activities will be available, including but not limited to; target games, bowls, archery and chair-based exercise.

Also, at the Four Courts Wellbeing Hub and Broomgrove Community Centre taster days, East Sussex Public Health will be giving away free anti-slip slippers, to help prevent falls.

Cath Donovan, Physical Activity and Health Strategic Lead at Active Hastings, said: “We are delighted to bring our Active Hastings sessions into the heart of the community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our taster events. Whether you simply want to pop along for a cuppa and a chat or want to try out different activities everyone is very welcome.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: “It’s great to see Active Hastings celebrating this year’s Older People’s Day by running a number of events throughout the town, and giving residents the opportunity to try out new activities for free. These sessions also provide a vital opportunity for people to come together, meet new people and feel connected.”

The new Age Friendly Communities Team at Hastings Borough Council are also celebrating International Older People’s Day on 1 October. The team are excited to be working to make Hastings a good place to grow older and are part of a network of 100 strong UK Network of Age Friendly Communities as part of the Centre for Better Ageing. This year’s UK theme is: Building Belonging: Celebrating the power of our social connections.

Over the coming months the team and Hastings Voluntary Action will be attending and organising events to meet residents over-50 and will be establishing a steering group to plan how we engage and set priorities to make Hastings an even better place to grow older.

Cllr Natalie Gaimster, lead councillor for Engagement, Equality and Opportunity, said: “I’m really pleased there are so many different events happening in Hastings to mark International Older People’s Day. Staying connected is really important as you get older, I hope our older residents will be able to enjoy some of these activities and maybe find out about things you were not aware of to get involved with. This is just the first stage in our work to make Hastings an even better place to grow older.”

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page or visit their website.