Age Now, Act Better: new campaign launches at Age UK's Lancing shop

Get active for less: be part of Age UK’s new campaign and get your sustainable sports gear at the Age UK Lancing shop. Age UK launches new campaign ‘Act Now, Age Better’ to start a national conversation about the benefits of becoming more physically active.

With the weather warming up, there has never been a better time to start becoming more active and become part of Age UK’s new campaign. Physical activity is one of the most impactful steps individuals can take to ensure a healthier future and a chance to maintain independence in later life – and that it is never too late to start!

Latest research from Age UK found that 6.6 million (47%) adults say that they feel they don’t do enough or don’t do any physical activity. Exercise improves strength, mobility, and mental health, and it reduces the risk of conditions like heart disease, frailty, diabetes, arthritis and some cancers. Which is why Age UK has launched a new campaign ‘Act Now, Age Better’, which highlights how becoming more physically active can lead to a happier, heathier, more independent later life.

In a bid to encourage people to get active, the Age UK shop in Lancing is calling on local residents to pop by to pick up their sports gear. Age UK has 276 shops across England and Wales, which offer a wider range of pre-loved items, including sportswear, fitness DVDs, books and accessories, perfect for aiding a journey to moving more, whilst not breaking the bank.

Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

Vikki, Shop Manager, at the Age UK shop in Lancing, said: “From essentials like trainers to comfortable work-out clothing, the Age UK shop in Lancing has a range of items that can help people create stylish and functional fitness wardrobes. Not only will you be saving money and reducing waste, you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”

Age UK has worked with lifestyle medicine doctor, personal trainer and health coach, Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, to create a new leaflet showing some simple, effective ways to add more activity to our lives.

Dr Al-Zubaidi said: “Physical activity is the cornerstone of healthy ageing – it strengthens our bodies, sharpens our minds, and deepens our community connections. There is no other intervention with better evidence to support longevity. By embracing movement every day, we build the resilience needed to enjoy a fuller, more vibrant later life. As a Lifestyle GP and personal trainer, I have seen first-hand the impact physical activity can have when improving your health and, as a result, I’m proud to support Age UK’s ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign to encourage everyone to tap into this power of movement. We can all take meaningful steps towards leading a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life.”

The Age UK Lancing shop is also asking people to donate any unwanted, quality sports and fitness gear, as well as spring and summer clothing. Shopping and donating to Age UK charity shops is not only a great way of supporting older people, but also recycling unwanted items and reducing waste. So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 1,000,000 kg going into landfill and saved 10,000,000 kg of CO2e [i].

To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk

