Age UK calls for volunteers to tackle loneliness through new befriending programme
The programme offers people six months of befriending support, either face-to-face or over the phone, with the aim of facilitating ongoing local befriending opportunities longer term. As well as offering initial support, it hopes to help people reconnect with their communities, build confidence and feel happier.
Volunteers need no prior experience, but should be able to offer an hour of their time a week to support someone feeling isolated or alone. Each volunteer will get a full induction, including relevant training, before beginning their role.
Stacey Cullen, Head of Localities at Age UK WSBH said “Loneliness can be devastating in later life, which is why one of our key pillars of work is around helping people stay connected. We are incredibly grateful to the Julia Rausing Trust for their support in making this service a reality and we now need some additional volunteers to get it off to a flying start. If you think you could help, please get in touch as soon as possible. A listening ear and a friendly chat can make a huge difference, especially to those who live alone and have very little opportunity for meaningful conversation.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for Age UK WSBH should contact Volunteer Manager, Richard Harris, ideally by email on [email protected] or call his direct line on 01273 021620.
If you or someone you know would benefit from Age UK WSBH’s support, please call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]