Age UK celebrates its everyday heroes and urges others to join the team

This Volunteers’ Week (June 3 to 9) Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is celebrating its volunteer team of everyday heroes and urging others to donate their time, as demand for support services soars.

Age UK WSBH is using the week to call for new volunteers to join its team. It’s particularly looking for those who might be able to offer over 65s support at home after hospital, if they live alone.

Even just an hour a week can make a difference to people who have just been discharged from hospital after an illness, accident, or operation.

Volunteers are asked to visit the client once a week for up to six weeks, providing emotional and practical support which could include collecting medication or shopping, offering a listening ear, and enabling people to regain their confidence and independence.

The local Age UK is calling for more volunteers, this Volunteers' Week.

As well as offering support at home after hospital, there are a huge range of other volunteer roles on offer at Age UK WSBH including telephone befriending, dementia support and administration. People are matched to posts based on their interests, skills and experience.

For Volunteers’ Week, the charity is also holding several thank you events to mark the incredible contribution volunteers make to its vital work with older people across Sussex.

The ‘Thank You Roadshow’ will be visiting Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Horsham and Brighton where the charity hopes to treat as many of its volunteers as possible to tea and cake, a quiz and an in-person thank you for their efforts.

Richard Harris, Volunteer Manager at Age UK WSBH said: “We love Volunteers’ Week, as it’s a great opportunity to thank all those everyday heroes who spare some time to help older people locally. We have a waiting list for some of our services though, and we’re keen to get more people on board.

“Helping people after a hospital discharge is a great example where volunteers can have a big impact. Leaving hospital can feel really worrying to older people who live alone. To have someone making the transition a bit easier by offering reassurance, company and practical support can make all the difference.

"If you might be interested in this role, or exploring other options, then please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.”

Volunteering can have huge benefits as it’s fulfilling, interesting and sociable. It can also help develop transferrable skills that may lead to other employment opportunities.

All volunteers have an enhanced DBS check, a reference check and ongoing support and training. Potential volunteers are asked to contact the charity as soon as possible, so the relevant paperwork can be undertaken.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Age UK WSBH should contact Volunteer Manager, Richard Harris, ideally by email on [email protected] or call 01273 021620.