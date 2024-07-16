Age UK opens new charity shop in Rustington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK is opening a new boutique charity shop in Rustington. The charming and stylish store will house a range of pre-loved items and vintage treasures, all at affordable prices.

Opening on Thursday, July 25 at 11am, the new shop can be found at 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE.

Age UK has more than 250 shops across England and Wales, which support the sustainable movement by extending the life of items. Locals looking to revamp their wardrobe can chose from a carefully curated range of donated designer and quality high street clothing and accessories.

Whilst those looking to style their home or find a gift can take their pick from an eclectic range of pre-loved homeware, toys, books and games.

Every purchase made helps to raise funds to support vital services for older people, including Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

As well as raising much-needed funds, Age UK hopes the new shop will encourage the people of Rustington to recycle their unwanted items by donating them to the boutique shop.

Donating to Age UK’s charity shops is a great way of reducing waste, with donations to the Charity this year saving 700,000 kilos going into landfill and 10 million kilos of CO2e[i].

Sarah Brown, Manager at the Age UK Rustington shop, said: “We’re thrilled to open the doors of our stylish new boutique shop and can’t wait to welcome the local community. We’re encouraging everyone to come and check out our range of pre-loved treasures and vintage fashion, as well as donate any unwanted quality items.

“By shopping sustainably and donating to our charity shops, people will not only reduce their ecological footprint, but also help to raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”

When donating items, the Age UK Rustington shop is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

The new Age UK shop in Rustington is appealing to local people who may be able to give up some time to help out by volunteering. People interested can find out more and sign up by visiting Volunteer Shop Assistant (Rustington) | Age UK.

To find out more about Age UK shops and find your nearest visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops