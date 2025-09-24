Age UK urgently seeks volunteers - befriending waiting list tops 55 even before official launch

A new local befriending service urgently needs additional volunteers, with over 55 people on the waiting list for support, even before the official launch date of October 1st (Older People’s Day). Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) needs volunteers to tackle the loneliness epidemic by offering chats, comfort and connection to isolated older people in our area.

The ‘Gift of Friendship’ programme offers people up to six months of befriending support, either face-to-face or over the phone, with the aim of facilitating ongoing local befriending opportunities longer term. As well as offering initial support, it hopes to help people reconnect with their communities, build confidence and feel happier.

Volunteers need no prior experience, but should be able to offer an hour of their time a week to support someone feeling isolated or alone. Each volunteer will get a full induction, including relevant training, before beginning their role and all applications are welcome. Those who have recently had an enhanced adult DBS check will be able to be matched with someone and get started more quickly, but those without shouldn’t be put off, as the charity will guide volunteers through the process and pay for reasonable expenses, including the DBS.

Stephanie Matthews, Head of Independent Living Services at Age UK WSBH said “We haven’t even officially launched this service yet, but we already have more than 55 people on our waiting list. Loneliness in later life is common, especially when people lose their lifelong partner, or close friends. It can be difficult to know where to turn.

“We want to be there for as many older people as possible, but this does mean we need a large team of volunteers, willing to donate some time and a listening ear. If you can spare even an hour a week, we’d love to hear from you. Your visit, or call, could make a huge difference, it might even be the only meaningful conversation someone gets all week.”

The ‘Gift of Friendship’ programme aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation locally and has been made possible thanks to funding from the Julia Rausing Trust, provided via the national charity, Age UK.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Age UK WSBH should contact the Volunteering team by email on [email protected] or call 0800 019 1310.