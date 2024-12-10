Age UK’s new research reveals how lonely Christmas is for older people locally

According to heartbreaking new statistics released by Age UK, 94,000 older people in the South East will be lonely this Christmas. The figures, which are supporting the launch of Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s (WSBH) Christmas fundraising appeal, show just how tough the season will be for some. Age UK WSBH is calling for urgent donations from the public to change the lives of lonely older people during December and throughout the year.

Loneliness and social isolation are year-round problems but winter, and Christmas especially, can be particularly tough – 130,000 older people in the South East say they are more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year. Routine public services winding down, shops closing early or shutting completely, combined with harsher weather conditions, shorter days, and changes in people’s health and wellbeing often make it harder to sustain social connections.

Whilst many enjoy celebrating festive traditions together, Age UK found that 500,000 of all over 65s in the South East won’t be putting up decorations at all this year and 190,000 will be eating dinner alone on Christmas Day.

Helen Rice, CEO of Age UK WSBH said “Isolation can feel unbearable, particularly at Christmas. As people enjoy the lights, parties and festivities, it can be easy for them to forget that it’s an awful time of year for some older people. Money worries, bereavement and limited mobility can all be reasons why people might find themselves alone. Our Christmas appeal makes a practical difference, raising vital funds that will help us be there for those who have no one to turn to. Please donate if you can, but also check in on older friends, neighbours or relatives this holiday season. People don’t always admit they are feeling lonely, but the thought that someone cares can make a huge difference.”

Nearly 480,000 older people in the South East rely on clubs or social groups for company all year round, according to Age UK, including 49,000 at Christmas time specifically. Funds raised by the Christmas appeal will help the charity continue its work tackling loneliness throughout the year, offering social groups and drop in face to face support for those who can get out, and services like home visiting and help at home for those who can’t.

Age UK WSBH can’t be there without the public’s support, which is why the charity is calling on everybody to give what they can this Christmas. To donate, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call 0800 019 1310.

As well as tackling loneliness, money raised by the appeal can also help people in a wide range of ways. £5 could help and older person access essential support, including advice on income and benefits, plus practical assistance with staying warm in winter.

£10 could help provide a Bag of Support containing items to offer comfort to an older person in need. £25 could pay for an older person to be connected in their community following a bereavement, long hospital stay, or difficult life event.

Older people who need a listening ear over Christmas can call the Age UK Silver Line on 0800 4 70 80 90. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas day.