Air Ambulance Carol Concert at Arundel Cathedral raises £11K

A Carol Concert at Arundel Cathedral to support the work of Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex has raised £11K for the lifesaving charity.

Nearly 500 supporters from across Kent, Surrey and Sussex attended the festive fundraiser, on Tuesday 10 December.

The event, which saw the beautiful interior of Arundel Cathedral illuminated with hundreds of LED candles to celebrate hope and unity, was one of four carol concerts being held by KSS across the region it serves.

Lauren Simmons, Head of Events at KSS commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many people to a very special evening of carols and festive readings.

The event raised valuable funds for the air ambulance which serves the people of Sussex

"As we mark our 35th anniversary, the evening was a chance to celebrate with supporters old and new from across the communities we serve.

"The atmosphere inside the cathedral was incredible. “Crew members and former patients shared some inspiring memories. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported the event.”