AirACES present 'Air Defence of the UK since 1940' and 'Bloodhound'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sqn Ldr Joe Marsden is returning to AirACES to present two more fascinating and informative talks.
His first talk will be about the early days of the Battle of Britain with Chain Home and the Spitfire through to the F35 Lightning II and digital Air Defence Sytems of today.
It will also cover the need for tactical assistance from the ground, embracing the role of the Fighter Controller and the technological advances that now allow aircraft to be put into winning positions in an air battle.
Sqn Ldr Marsden's second talk explains about Bloodhound, a long-range supersonic missile, which protected the UK against enemy aircraft attacks.
The illustrated talk, using pictures and videos, will cover the history and capabilities of the system, including developments and upgrades that kept it in service from the 1960's until 1999.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 07502 400657
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.