AirACES present 'Air Defence of the UK since 1940' and 'Bloodhound'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These two talks by Sqn Ldr Joe Marsden will take place on Monday, July 29 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 7pm for a 7.45pm start. The entrance fee for AirACES members is £5 and non-members £10.

Sqn Ldr Joe Marsden is returning to AirACES to present two more fascinating and informative talks.

His first talk will be about the early days of the Battle of Britain with Chain Home and the Spitfire through to the F35 Lightning II and digital Air Defence Sytems of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also cover the need for tactical assistance from the ground, embracing the role of the Fighter Controller and the technological advances that now allow aircraft to be put into winning positions in an air battle.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Sqn Ldr Marsden's second talk explains about Bloodhound, a long-range supersonic missile, which protected the UK against enemy aircraft attacks.

The illustrated talk, using pictures and videos, will cover the history and capabilities of the system, including developments and upgrades that kept it in service from the 1960's until 1999.

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.