AirACES present "The Next Generation of Aviation".

A talk by John Holmes and Russell Porter on Monday, 21st July 2025 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 6.45 pm for 7.30 pm start. Members £5, Non-members £10. Doors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.

The aviation industry is rapidly evolving with new technologies, breakthroughs in material science, advancements in propulsion systems, and sustainable energy sources. These innovations are transforming the way we use the skies, enabling drones, electric air taxis, and automated flights to become a reality.

These advancements will connect remote communities, reduce ground-based congestion, and provide better communication connectivity. By 2030, we can expect hydrogen-powered pseudo-satellites, electric air taxis, drones performing various tasks and the return of supersonic flight. Airspace modernisation and new infrastructure like vertiports and digital towers are also being developed to support this new era of aviation.

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts inmany different fields related to the world of aviation.

For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk Email: [email protected] or call AirACES on 07423 670703