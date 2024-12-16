Airbourne crowned UK’s Best Free Airshow for fifth year

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow is officially the UK’s Best Free Airshow for a fifth time, picking up the most votes in this year’s Airscene Awards.

The free four-day airshow picked up the top spot ahead of Bournemouth and Blackpool after followers of Airscene – one of the UK’s leading airshow websites - voted for their favourite.

Airbourne joins the winner of the best ticketed airshow - the Royal International Air Tattoo - with both shows crowned the best in their respective categories in 2024.

Votes were also cast for the Best Display Team and Best Solo Display with the Red Arrows and Typhoon coming out on top, followed closely by another Eastbourne favourite – Rich Goodwin’s Pitts bi-plane.

Red Arrows over Eastbourne seafront

In 2024 Airbourne celebrated 30 years of flying and fans were treated to a diamond anniversary display from the Red Arrows just before the team embarked on their overseas tour.

Other highlights included the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster, Tutor, Jet Provost, The Starlings, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, Rich Goodwin Pitts Special, Belgian Bronco, Mustang, Spitfire and a debut from the Swedish Draken - the first Western European built aircraft to break the sound barrier.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “Thank you to the fans for once again supporting the show and voting Airbourne into first place. To receive the top spot again, alongside the likes of the Royal International Air Tattoo, really is incredible.

“Plans are already underway for 2025 and we look forward to bringing you some awesome displays. As always, we need your help to keep the show running - whether its booking premium seating to guarantee the best viewing spot or advertising your business at the UK’s official best free airshow – all of the money raised supports the show and helps to fund the flying displays.”

Lancaster over Eastbourne Pier

Airbourne returns from August 14 to 17, 2025 with premium seating and airshow car parking already on sale. With all proceeds supporting the show, and some seating and parking areas selling out last year, airshow visitors are advised to book early to avoid missing out.

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Environment First, Neighbourhood First and PRG Marketing Communications Ltd. To chat to the team about sponsorship, advertising and trade opportunities, including discounted pitches for local businesses, contact [email protected].

For more information or to book seating or parking visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.