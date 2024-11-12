Albion fans invited to lunch with club legends
On 13 December, the BHAFC Foundation is hosting a three-course Christmas lunch in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Lounge at the Amex Stadium.
Guests will be able to take in a Q&A with stars from the past talking about their illustrious careers.
Former Albion players and managers at the event will include Inigo Calderon, Bobby Zamora, Steve Gritt, Guy Butters, Victoria Williams, Kerry Mayo, John Byrne, Andy Rollings, Mark McGhee, and more yet to be announced.
Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a table of nine plus an Albion legend, giving them the chance to sit and eat with one of our former stars.
All funds raised at the event will support the life-changing work of the BHAFC Foundation, which supports 35,000 people every year across Sussex.
Matt Dorn, CEO at the BHAFC Foundation, said: "We're really excited to welcome so many greats from the past to come back to the club.
"This is a great opportunity for fans to come and meet some of their club heroes and support a worthwhile cause at the same time."
Fans can purchase tickets through the BHAFC Foundation website.