Albion players make Christmas visit to Worthing children’s ward

Three Brighton & Hove Albion footballers brought festive cheer to patients and staff during a surprise visit to the children and young people’s ward at Worthing Hospital last week.

Joel Veltman and Jack Hinshelwood, defender and midfielder for the men’s team and women’s team defender, Marit Auee, handed out Christmas presents and merchandise to young patients on Bluefin ward.

Joel said: “It has been great visiting Worthing Hospital today. Hopefully we helped put a smile on the faces of the young patients and their parents too.”

Jack added: “Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. is a community club. Coming here today to help the kids have a fun afternoon was really important to us.”

The players, accompanied by their trusty mascot, Sally the Seagull, spent time speaking with families, taking photos, and signing autographs, much to the delight of visitors and staff.

Marit said: “We had a lovely time. The kids were wonderful. It was really special.”

As well as bringing presents for the children, the players generously gifted some Bluefin staff a handful of free tickets to upcoming games.

Sam Barnes, Bluefin Ward Sister, expressed how much of a positive impact this visit had across the ward. She said: “Having the players visit has become a Christmas tradition on Bluefin and normally is the start of many festivities we have planned for the patients and their families. It makes the day a little bit brighter and is such a special treat, the team are amazing and really take their time with the patients and their families.

“Being in hospital at this time of year can be very difficult and it’s always so lovely to see the patients and their families with such lovely smiles on their faces. We are very grateful to the Brighton team for their continued support and visits over the years.”

Niamh was just one of the patients thrilled by this special visit. She shared: “It cheered me up and made me happy. Sally the Seagull was the best part. Daddy will be jealous because he supports Brighton!”

These annual visits by the Premier League players to University Hospitals Sussex are kindly organised by the Trust’s dedicated charity, My University Hospitals Sussex.

John Price, Special Projects Fundraiser at the charity, said: “We are lucky to have such a wonderful community in Sussex that go above and beyond to support our hospitals. Staying in hospital is difficult at any time of the year but can be especially difficult during the holidays – away from family, friends and home comforts. So, it’s visits like these that make all the difference. The Brighton players brought joy to not only the children, but their parents and our hardworking staff too.”