Aldi calls on parents in Sussex to apply for back-to-school fund with thousands of pounds up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has launched a Back-to-School Fund to support families as around three quarters (73%) of parents admit they worry about covering the costs of the start of the academic year.

Aldi has launched a Back-to-School Fund to support families as around three quarters (73%) of parents admit they worry about covering the costs of the start of the academic year.

As part of the Fund, parents in Sussex can apply for £100 Aldi vouchers throughout September to help out with the costs of everyday essentials following the back-to-school period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the supermarket is donating £20,000 to good causes focused on supporting children. This includes schools and nurseries in Sussex via community giving platform Neighbourly, to help provide essentials to those families that need it most.

Submitted article

It comes as research from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket revealed that parents spend just over £100 per child during the back-to-school period - on the likes of new shoes, pencil cases and lunchboxes.

And the costs don’t stop there – with research showing that parents are also spending around £23 a week on average throughout the school year on packed lunches and £90 on after school clubs or extra-curricular activities.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK said: “We know the back-to-school period can be a real pinch point for family finances, especially after having to contend with keeping the kids entertained during the summer school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket, we’re committed to doing whatever we can to support parents in making their money go further and that’s why we’re giving parents an extra helping hand via our Back-to-School Fund this September.

“We’re giving our customers the chance to apply for vouchers to help parents cover the cost of packed lunches and other essentials that they’ll need to stock up on throughout the school year.

Aldi has a long-standing partnership with Neighbourly as part of its commitment to make fresh, healthy food accessible for everyone. Shoppers who wish to support local charities can do so through community donation points in Aldi stores.

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: “We support many thousands of good causes across the UK that directly support families, and this additional funding from Aldi will provide a vital lifeline for them to cover the cost of essentials for the parents and children who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents who want to apply for Aldi’s Back-to-School Fund should email AldiBTSFund@citypress.co.uk by 30/09/2024, with 100 people chosen throughout the month to receive a £100 voucher.

For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-terms-and-conditions-back-to-school-fund-2024-the-promotion/.