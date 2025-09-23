Aldi invites children in Sussex to get creative for Recycle Week

To mark Recycle Week (22nd – 28th September), Aldi is calling on children in Sussex to get creative by designing a poster to inspire people to recycle.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting children aged 5–14 to submit their designs for the chance to see them showcased on Aldi’s digital screens in stores nationwide.

Three winning designs - one from England, one from Scotland and one from Wales - will be chosen by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts and displayed in their local store.

The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing drive to support sustainable shopping behaviours, including reducing single-use plastic and increasing recycled content in packaging.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we are always looking for ways to reduce waste and make recycling easier for customers. This competition is a fun way to spark children’s imagination and show that small actions can have a big impact.

“Recycling is something we can all do, but sometimes it takes a spark of creativity to bring the message to life. By asking children to share their own ideas and artwork, we hope to inspire families and communities to think differently about the choices they make every day.”

Entries open Monday 22nd September 2025 and close Friday 31st October 2025. Parents and teachers can submit a copy of children’s designs on A4 paper, alongside the name and age of the entrant, via email to [email protected].

For more information and T&Cs, visit: LINK.