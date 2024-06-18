Aldi shoppers in Sussex help raise £1,300 for Teenage Cancer Trust
Last month, shoppers were given the chance to purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till at participating stores to be entered into a draw, with all proceeds going to the charity.
One winner from each store was selected at random to win a £100 gift card, with the Carlton Terrace, Portslade store in Sussex selling the most raffle tickets across the region.
The customer raffle was all part of Aldi‘s celebrations after it raised £10 million for Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity back in 2017.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said:“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all those who took part in our charity raffle to support Teenage Cancer Trust last month.
“The invaluable work they do for young people up and down the country cannot be underestimated and we will continue to do all we can to support them as we work towards our new fundraising target of £15 million by 2027.”
Kate Collins, Chief Executive at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “It is amazing that Aldi shoppers across the country purchased over 74,000 raffle tickets for Teenage Cancer Trust in this charity raffle.
“We’re very grateful to all those that took part and these vital funds will help us to make sure that young people with cancer have the best possible care that they need and deserve.”
