Aldingbourne Trust Performing Arts and Community Group visits Nyton House
Aldingbourne Trust presents Peter Pan to Nyton residents.
Nyton House was full of fun, laughter music and dancing today.
The Gables enjoyed our first visit by The Aldingbourne Trust who treated us to a mini pantomime of Peter Pan followed by some amazing singing.
These fantastic group of people are supported by the trust were from the 'performing arts and community group' which are based at Aldingbourne Country Centre.
Thank you all so much for coming.
We are looking forward to your next visit.
