Aldwick community blown away - but not by the wind
Once a quarter they organise a special event and last Saturday was their "Love Aldwick Summer Treasure Hunt and Cream Tea" for all ages and it was free of charge.
The event was planned to be held inside and outside of the church buildings but the weather (and in particular the wind) drove the proceedings inside.
More than 100 people attended the event with over 20 volunteers from the church running the activities.
Rose Green Arts and Crafts provided a vintage van playing accordion music to welcome people to the event and there were a number of attractions once inside the building - a Detective Trail, Treasure Hunt, Shool Shuffle Board, Shove Halpenny and of course a Bouncy Castle Slide amongst many others - something for all ages.
Most importantly there was a delicious cream tea to round off the afternoon's treats and all agreed they had been "blown away" by the friendship and generosity of the church in reaching out to its community.
The next free quarterly event will be held in September and will be an International Cuisine and Quiz Night which will also collect donations for a local charity. Maybe some of the questions will "blow your mind" if you sign up.
Further details of all the ABC events can be found on their website: www.aldwickbaptist.co.uk.
