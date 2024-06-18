Aldwick community blown away - but not by the wind

By Clive BennettContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:26 BST
Aldwick Baptist Church (ABC) run a series of regular "Love Aldwick" community events for all ages and tastes such as toddler time, cafes, craft group, table tennis, luncheon club, puzzlers and Messy Church in addition to their Sunday services.

Once a quarter they organise a special event and last Saturday was their "Love Aldwick Summer Treasure Hunt and Cream Tea" for all ages and it was free of charge.

The event was planned to be held inside and outside of the church buildings but the weather (and in particular the wind) drove the proceedings inside.

More than 100 people attended the event with over 20 volunteers from the church running the activities.

Bouncy Castle Slide.

Rose Green Arts and Crafts provided a vintage van playing accordion music to welcome people to the event and there were a number of attractions once inside the building - a Detective Trail, Treasure Hunt, Shool Shuffle Board, Shove Halpenny and of course a Bouncy Castle Slide amongst many others - something for all ages.

Most importantly there was a delicious cream tea to round off the afternoon's treats and all agreed they had been "blown away" by the friendship and generosity of the church in reaching out to its community.

The next free quarterly event will be held in September and will be an International Cuisine and Quiz Night which will also collect donations for a local charity. Maybe some of the questions will "blow your mind" if you sign up.

Further details of all the ABC events can be found on their website: www.aldwickbaptist.co.uk.

