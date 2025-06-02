Aldwick memorial rededication service for gallant officer

On Saturday 31st May a Rededication Service was held on Aldwick Bay Beach.

It was led by the Reverend doctor Alison Green, Chaplain to the University of Chichester, also in attendance was Commander Craig Woolhead, Commanding Officer of HMS Excellent, Portsmouth and members of T/S Sir Alec Rose Bognor Regis Sea Cadets , Bognor Regis Branch of Royal Naval Association and members of the public.

The rededication service was held to commemorate the return of a plaque to the wall of "Strange Gardens" Aldwick, in memory of a very brave man, Lt Walter Erskine Prior RNVR.

Three days before Christmas, December 22nd 1945. Lt Prior with a team of Naval ratings from HMS Vernon, Portsmouth were called upon to inspect a British coastal protection mine, which had slipped its mooring and was now resting against a break water on Aldwick Bay beach, having been washed ashore by the atrocious weather conditions.

Standing before the Memorial those taking part in the service.

Having taken into consideration the mine posed to the members of his crew and members of the public, Lt Prior ordered members of his crew and the local police officers to clear the area of the public whilst he dealt with the mine, giving no thought to his own safety.

Unfortunately, during the process of disarming the mine, it exploded and Lt Prior was badly injured and died of his injuries shortly after the explosion.

It was clear throughout the whole situation that Lt priors main concern was for the safety and wellbeing of the naval ratings and members of the public.

The selfless bravery that he displayed that day is beyond words.