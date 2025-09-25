Alexandra Park boating lake floating islands to be renewed
The islands are reaching the end of their projected lives and are suffering from damage; some now need to be replaced. After almost a decade in the water, the islands have become worn by weather, wildlife and natural aging. The islands are planted with native flora and their extensive root systems help filter and clean any contaminants in the water.
On Friday, September 26 the area of the lower south end of the pond will be fenced off, the end closest to the town centre. During the week, the old islands will be de-watered, broken down and disposed of, and three new islands will be installed and planted up. Where possible, material will be recycled and some of the plants will be reused, if they are suitable.
Cllr Jo Walker, lead councillor for environment and neighbourhood wellbeing, said: “Alexandra Park is one of Hastings’ most loved green spaces, and these works will help to keep it thriving. The renewed floating islands will improve water quality and provide a healthier habitat for the wildlife.
!The work is being carried out by a specialist contractor, and we aim to keep the disruption to a minimum and thank residents for their patience whilst this important work takes place.”