Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group wins Gold in RHS Community Awards

Hastings’ Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group has achieved top honours in the 2025 RHS Community Awards, receiving a Gold Award for Community Engagement and an “Outstanding” rating in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category — marking a decade of volunteer-led transformation and community impact.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group in Hastings has been honoured with a Gold Award for Community Engagement in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Community Awards 2025, and recognized as “Outstanding” in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category of the South and South East in Bloom competition.

The awards were announced on 21 October at the RHS Garden Wisley, celebrating the exceptional work of community groups and volunteers across the region who use gardening to enrich lives, foster sustainability, and enhance local environments.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group received the accolades in recognition of its ongoing dedication to transforming the historic Victorian greenhouse in Hastings’ Alexandra Park into a thriving community hub. The group’s year-round activities bring together volunteers of all ages and backgrounds to grow plants, share skills, and promote wellbeing through horticulture.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive these awards,” said Sue Kirby, Chair of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group. “They are a wonderful recognition of the hard work and passion of our volunteers, who have turned this once-neglected space into a welcoming centre for learning, community and green growth.”

The RHS judges recognized the group’s inclusive approach to community involvement, educational outreach, and environmental stewardship. The “Outstanding” recognition in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category marks the highest level of achievement for community-led gardening initiatives.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group continues to expand its community programmes, including plant sales, workshops, and events that support biodiversity and local engagement within Hastings and beyond.