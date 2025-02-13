Alexandra Park Tennis Courts named Park Venue of the Year

Active Hastings and Hastings Borough Council are delighted to announce the Alexandra Park Tennis Courts have been named Tennis Park Venue of the Year at the prestigious Sussex Tennis awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award ceremony took place on Sunday 9 January, at the Amex Stadum, Brighton, which were presented by Sky News Sports Presenter Rob Curling. The award ceremony highlighted the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis in Sussex.

Keith Duly, Leisure Development Manager at Hastings Borough Council said: “With thanks to funding from the LTA in 2023, the six tennis courts in Alexandra Park were beautifully refurbished. Since then, we have been working with the team from Break Point Tennis, to ensure there is a range of coaching opportunities at the park, as well as free park tennis sessions on a Sunday morning, where residents of Hastings can enjoy the courts for free in a friendly and welcoming environment. We are so grateful to all the residents who have played on the courts, it’s been great to see new people playing and those who may not have picked up a racket in years. The Active Hastings team have also created several opportunities for families and children to play on the courts at family fun days and free youth coaching sessions, that run throughout the year, to ensure the courts are accessible to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All money generated by the courts, has ensured the courts are self-sustaining, so we can continue to provide high quality tennis courts for years to come.

The tennis courts in Alexandra Park - photo courtesy United Magic Studios

We would also like to congratulate Joe Adams from Break Point Tennis who won Coach of the Year and Ross Cudmore, also from Break Point Tennis, who won Disability Player of the Year, alongside Matt Grover.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Huge congratulations to the whole team who look after the Alexandra Park tennis courts, including Break Point Tennis, the Active Hastings team and the Hastings Borough Council Parks department. To be nominated and win against so many tennis park facilities throughout Sussex, is a great achievement and we are so glad our beautiful courts have been recognised and celebrated.”

For information on tennis at Alexandra Park visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/AlexandraParkHastings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.