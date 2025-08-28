Alfriston Poetry Bee 2025

An all day event to celebrate poetry at its best.

Our very first Alfriston Poetry Bee* takes place on Saturday 25th October 2025. Arrival at the Alfriston Village Hall from 10.00am; First event starts promptly at 10.30am; Day ends around 4.30pm.

For those who would like to stay on to enjoy an entertaining evening, there is a Poetry Open Mic Night held at the Six Bells pub next to our venue from 7pm.

Totally optional but we encourage people to enter a poem of their own prior to the day (deadline 5th October). Our adjudicator, Jeremy Page, fellow poet and founder of Frogmore Press, will introduce the shortlisted poems chosen from all those submitted for the competition. You will have a chance to question the poets in person and vote for your favourite poem which will be revealed at the closing award ceremony.

Participants will have plenty of opportunity to delve into the world of poetry and there will be fringe activities including a haiku competition, book sales, a poetry trail around the Alfriston Clergy House with free entry on the day (the very first property bought by the National Trust in 1896), a poetry workshop and other events such as a poetry pharmacy where you can share a personal problem or issue in confidence with a trained SAMARITAN listener. You will receive a poetry prescription in line with your needs.

The event will be supporting the Eastbourne and District SAMARITANS as our chosen charity.

Refreshments will be available throughout, you can enjoy a leisurely lunch in the Old Chapel Centre and listen to our local singer song-writer Phil, runner up on last season’s popular TV show “The Piano” or visit some of our local catering establishments along the High Street.

* Based on the concept of a “bee” (a communal gathering where people come together to work on a shared task, often with a social or celebratory aspect to the event).

Well behaved dogs welcome