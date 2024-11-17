Alison Bennett MP: Men’s health matters: Why prostate cancer screening is crucial
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This vital initiative underscores the importance of early detection in saving lives.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, yet discussions around it remain scarce. Attending this event, and a Prostate Cancer Research reception in Parliament earlier in the week hosted by my Liberal Democrat colleague Josh Babarinde, reinforced a stark reality: early screening can be the difference between life and death.
Recent figures reveal that one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. For black men, the risk rises to one in four. Yet, far too many men put off screening, either due to fear, misinformation, or the false belief that they are not at risk.
Events like the one in Burgess Hill show how accessible and straightforward the process can be. The sheer number of attendees demonstrated the appetite for accessible healthcare—and the power of grassroots community action.
The NHS faces immense challenges, but proactive approaches to men’s health really matter. Early diagnosis not only saves lives but also reduces pressure on the NHS by enabling timely and less invasive treatments.
To every man reading this, I urge you to speak to your GP about the PSA blood test, especially if you are over 50, have a family history of prostate cancer, or breast and ovarian cancer on the female side of your family. To any women reading this: please encourage your menfolk to take this vital step.
The turnout in Burgess Hill was inspiring, but there’s still work to be done. Together, we can tackle the stigma around men’s health and ensure everyone has access to life-saving screenings.
Let’s keep this momentum going—because no one should die from a disease that could have been caught early.