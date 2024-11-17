Alison Bennett MP: Men’s health matters: Why prostate cancer screening is crucial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend, I had the privilege of joining an incredible community event at the Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill. Organised by PCaSO and the Burgess Hill District Lions, it brought together over 1,000 men for free prostate cancer screenings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vital initiative underscores the importance of early detection in saving lives.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, yet discussions around it remain scarce. Attending this event, and a Prostate Cancer Research reception in Parliament earlier in the week hosted by my Liberal Democrat colleague Josh Babarinde, reinforced a stark reality: early screening can be the difference between life and death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent figures reveal that one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. For black men, the risk rises to one in four. Yet, far too many men put off screening, either due to fear, misinformation, or the false belief that they are not at risk.

Alison Bennett Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex is calling for improved prostate cancer screening

Events like the one in Burgess Hill show how accessible and straightforward the process can be. The sheer number of attendees demonstrated the appetite for accessible healthcare—and the power of grassroots community action.

The NHS faces immense challenges, but proactive approaches to men’s health really matter. Early diagnosis not only saves lives but also reduces pressure on the NHS by enabling timely and less invasive treatments.

To every man reading this, I urge you to speak to your GP about the PSA blood test, especially if you are over 50, have a family history of prostate cancer, or breast and ovarian cancer on the female side of your family. To any women reading this: please encourage your menfolk to take this vital step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turnout in Burgess Hill was inspiring, but there’s still work to be done. Together, we can tackle the stigma around men’s health and ensure everyone has access to life-saving screenings.

Let’s keep this momentum going—because no one should die from a disease that could have been caught early.