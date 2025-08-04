All hands on deck: Housebuilder welcomes Hassocks pupils to its Friars Oak development for a careers day

Students at Hazelwick School in Crawley recently visited Taylor Wimpey’s Friars Oak development for a careers day which focused on all things housebuilding.

For the second consecutive year, Year 10 students from Hazelwick School were invited to participate in a morning workshop designed to explore a variety of career opportunities within the construction industry.

Following last year’s successful visit to Ockley Park, this year’s event was hosted by the team at Friars Oak, providing students with a fun-packed and interactive schedule that highlighted a number different on-site roles at Taylor Wimpey.

Students were given the opportunity to hear from award winning Senior Site Manager, Sean Macleod; Lucy Brogan, Sales Adviser and Charlene Francis, Quantity Surveyor also discussed their career journeys, their daily responsibilities and all the work that goes into creating new homes and communities.

This was followed by a presentation which reinforced Taylor Wimpey’s longstanding commitment to the health and safety of its workforce and sustainable building practices, both on and off site.

The housebuilder also arranged a tour of the development giving students the chance to take on the role of the site team by touring a completed home and carrying out checks on a drainage visual, ahead of NHBC inspection.

Emma Wakelin, School Administrator at Hazelwick School, said: “Our students had another brilliant morning with Taylor Wimpey. All students had the chance to gear up in the PPE provided by Taylor Wimpey and were also given tape measures to really help them immerse themselves in the on-site experience.

“We’re pleased to have had a first-hand view of what goes into the construction and daily operations of a housing development. To see everything in action behind the scenes was an excellent opportunity for our students. We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for providing this opportunity for our students this year, and to all the staff at Friars Oak that made the day so special for them.”

Sean Macleod, Taylor Wimpey Site Manager at Friars Oak, said: “The team at Friars Oak had a wonderful time hosting the Year 10 students from Hazelwick School and are thrilled to hear they gained so much from their visit to our development. We’d like to thank the students for being so willing to learn, and we wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re always looking to support the community in the areas we build and to leave a positive impact through our local work.

"Choosing career options is such an important time for students, and we’re glad we could shine a light on the variety of roles in the construction industry. Our team really enjoyed welcoming Hazelwick School students and staff to Friars Oak, and would like to thank them for showing such a keen interest during the visit.”

