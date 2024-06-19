All Saints Church in Lindfield appoints local contractor to install underfloor heating
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pilbeam, local experts in heritage and ecclesiastical builds, worked on a similar project for St Mary’s Church in Horsham and believes it will enhance All Saints’ reputation of being a major asset to the local community.
Alan Corbett, Managing Director of Pilbeam Construction, said: “It is an honour for us to be trusted with the upgrading and development of this historical building. We believe the new heating system will add to the church’s reputation for bringing people in the village together.”
This project focuses on the rear of the complex, which was built in the 17th Century.
It includes removal and disposal of the existing heating system pipework and radiators, plus reuse of the existing boiler.
New underfloor heating will be laid on top of existing joints in the hall once the current floor is removed and then a new timber floor laid.
In addition, Low Surface Temperature radiators (which are safer for children because they are not hot to touch) will be installed in the entrance lobby and meeting rooms.
All Saints Church is a Grade II listed building and hosts a wide range of community groups, from the Ukrainian Friendship Group to Tiger Cubs village nursery. It is also registered as a Fairtrade Church.
Pilbeam Construction has been based in Southwick, West Sussex, since its inception in 1955. Its 25-strong team is dedicated to improving heritage buildings across the South East.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.