All Saints Church in Lindfield appoints local contractor to install underfloor heating

By Andrea SwitzerContributor
Published 19th Jun 2024, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex, will soon have a modern underfloor heating system to keep visitors to its hall warm after Pilbeam Construction was appointed to undertake the project.

Pilbeam, local experts in heritage and ecclesiastical builds, worked on a similar project for St Mary’s Church in Horsham and believes it will enhance All Saints’ reputation of being a major asset to the local community.

Alan Corbett, Managing Director of Pilbeam Construction, said: “It is an honour for us to be trusted with the upgrading and development of this historical building. We believe the new heating system will add to the church’s reputation for bringing people in the village together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This project focuses on the rear of the complex, which was built in the 17th Century.

All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex.All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex.
All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex.

It includes removal and disposal of the existing heating system pipework and radiators, plus reuse of the existing boiler.

New underfloor heating will be laid on top of existing joints in the hall once the current floor is removed and then a new timber floor laid.

In addition, Low Surface Temperature radiators (which are safer for children because they are not hot to touch) will be installed in the entrance lobby and meeting rooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All Saints Church is a Grade II listed building and hosts a wide range of community groups, from the Ukrainian Friendship Group to Tiger Cubs village nursery. It is also registered as a Fairtrade Church.

Pilbeam Construction has been based in Southwick, West Sussex, since its inception in 1955. Its 25-strong team is dedicated to improving heritage buildings across the South East.

Related topics:LindfieldSt Mary's ChurchHorsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.