All Saints Church in Lindfield appoints local contractor to install underfloor heating

All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex, will soon have a modern underfloor heating system to keep visitors to its hall warm after Pilbeam Construction was appointed to undertake the project.

Pilbeam, local experts in heritage and ecclesiastical builds, worked on a similar project for St Mary’s Church in Horsham and believes it will enhance All Saints’ reputation of being a major asset to the local community.

Alan Corbett, Managing Director of Pilbeam Construction, said: “It is an honour for us to be trusted with the upgrading and development of this historical building. We believe the new heating system will add to the church’s reputation for bringing people in the village together.”

This project focuses on the rear of the complex, which was built in the 17th Century.

It includes removal and disposal of the existing heating system pipework and radiators, plus reuse of the existing boiler.

New underfloor heating will be laid on top of existing joints in the hall once the current floor is removed and then a new timber floor laid.

In addition, Low Surface Temperature radiators (which are safer for children because they are not hot to touch) will be installed in the entrance lobby and meeting rooms.

All Saints Church is a Grade II listed building and hosts a wide range of community groups, from the Ukrainian Friendship Group to Tiger Cubs village nursery. It is also registered as a Fairtrade Church.