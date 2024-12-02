All welcome at University carol service this Thursday

By Claire Andrews
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Local residents are warmly invited to celebrate the beginning of the festive season at a special carol service at the University of Chichester this Thursday, December 5.

The service will take place at 6pm in the Chapel of the Ascension on the University’s Bishop Otter campus on College Lane. Entry is free but parking charges will apply.

Alongside the traditional carols, the audience will enjoy performances from The University of Chichester Chamber Choir, Otter Consort and Harmonix, all talented current students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

University Chaplain Reverend Dr Alison Green said: “We welcome everyone to join us at this year’s carol service. It is always a memorable way to begin the festive season and we look forward to seeing you all this Thursday.”

Attendees will be invited to enjoy mince pies and mulled wine after the service in the campus restaurant.

Related topics:University of Chichester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice