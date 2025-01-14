Almonry Garden Restoration: A New Chapter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the loggia and rear kitchen chimney repairs complete, attention now turns to restoring the Almonry’s rear garden. Visitors will soon be able to enjoy the courtyard and gardens, including a new medieval physic garden designed with plants to benefit body, mind, and spirit.

The Council is seeking volunteers to help bring the garden to life through tasks like hacking back, digging, weeding, and laying out plans. Sessions will take place one per week starting in January. Gardening together is a fantastic way to connect, and everyone is welcome—though access is limited for those with physical disabilities.

Since its reopening in early 2022, the beautifully refurbished 15th-century Almonry has welcomed visitors alongside Battle Museum, the award-winning gardens maintained by Beautiful Battle, and the Tourist Information Point—helping to draw tourists along the High Street.

Pictured is the garden awaiting restoration. Join us in this exciting project! For further information, or to express your interest please call the Council on 01424 772210 or email [email protected]

The Almonry Rear Garden

In the week leading up to Christmas, Town Mayor, Andrew Barton had the great pleasure of thanking Paul (fondly known locally as ‘the Barrow man’) for the work he does for our Town. Many residents will be aware of how clean Paul keeps our streets clean and tidy at all times. He works tirelessly sweeping up and making the place look good. Battle ‘Bakes and Cakes’ helped to collect donations from residents and other businesses on the high street. Alongside Darren Buss, President of Battle Chamber of Commerce, it was an honour to pass our thanks to Paul from everyone.

Council is grateful to those residents who submitted views on what sort of topics might facilitate discussions at the Parish Assembly on Wednesday 23 April. Battle’s Community Award will also be presented at this meeting, so if you know anyone who has gone above and beyond for our community, please contact the Council to nominate them 01424 772210 / [email protected]. And remember to Save the Date in your diary. The more residents that participate in this meeting, the more we can represent our community needs.

2024 has seen the Council focusing heavily on replacing the derelict Pavilion on the North Trade Road Recreational Ground. This has been on the Council’s agenda since 2013! During this year we have engaged with Battle residents to raise the need for a new Pavilion. Two Council task and finish groups have worked tirelessly on fundraising and the technical side of a new pavilion. Thanks must go to residents involved in these groups (Glenna Favell, Jill Gyngell, Gary Walsh, Leo Cacciatore, Stephen Gray and John Arnold). We could not deliver without their help. Cllrs Burton and Wheeler organised a fundraising cycle ride and Battle Town Football Club carried out a 24 hour long fundraising running event on the rec despite coinciding with one of the big storms of the year. We also consulted with residents on taking out a loan to give us the financial security to start the demolition and building project. Just before Christmas we received the good news of a large grant from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund, subject to clarification of detail, which enables us to move forward positively. We are now pushing forward to see the Pavilion demolished in the summer and the build to be completed by the end of December 2025. We hope many of you will enjoy this new facility in 2026.

Have you signed up to the council e- bulletin yet? Every Friday the Council sends out information promoting local events and happenings, alongside notices of road works and other information residents might find useful. Sign up via the website battletowncouncil.gov.uk/e-bulletin