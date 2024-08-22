Almost £50,000 in UKSPF grants shared by community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven Crawley community groups have received a total of £46,457 in grants from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The UKSPF aims to decrease the gap in healthy life expectancy and increase opportunities between those in the most and least deprived areas in Crawley.

Funding is provided to support projects that boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards, improve public services, empower local leaders and communities, or restore a sense of community and local pride.

Crawley Borough Council secured £1 million from the UKSPF over three years to be spent in Bewbush, Broadfield and West Green. In 2024 to 2025, funding has been given to these seven recipients:

Crawley Community Youth Service (CCYS) – £10,000 to deliver a weekly drop-in for young people in Broadfield

Ten Little Toes Baby Bank – £10,000 for support with the venue cost of its hub in West Green and its outreach, engagement and volunteering programme

Crawley Town Community Foundation – £7,250 to enhance Friday Night Kicks sessions at the 3G pitch in Broadfield

Citizens Advice West Sussex – £5,532 to develop community information hubs to train and support residents to become volunteers

Christians Against Poverty – £5,125 to increase finance and debt support and money management courses

Dance Hub – £5,000 to develop the YES (Youth Empowered by StreetDance) project in West Green and Bewbush

Creative Crawley – £3,550 to support a network of volunteer ‘Playmakers’ to develop the Art is Everywhere programme

Chris Cook, interim CEO of CCYS, said: “This funding has been crucial in helping us to develop our weekly youth club in Broadfield, providing more opportunities for young people.”

Sophie Eustace, Co-Director of Creative Crawley, said: “We’re delighted to receive support from SPF for the Creative Playground project. It will enable us to support individuals in key neighbourhoods to kickstart creative ideas through small cash injections of up to £500 and in-kind support.

“Our aim is to make Crawley a better place to live and work through arts and culture and this vital funding will enable homegrown creative initiatives to get off the ground that also benefit other people in our town.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is the third round of Shared Prosperity Fund money we’ve been able to award and I’m delighted that we’re able to help these wonderful groups.

“All of them will add value to the quality of many local residents’ lives.”

For more information about the UKSPF visit crawley.gov.uk/grants