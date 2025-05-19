Alpacas visit Westergate House Care Home In Fontwell

Residents Enjoying The Visit

Westergate House love to welcome visitors and this was no exception. Residents loved the visit from a local Alpaca centre that saw these lovely cuddle animals join residents from around the home for fun and laughter.

The lovely animals delighted residents as these four-legged friends strolled through the three communities within Westergate House with an air of confidence and inquisition.

The Alpaca handlers spent an hour visiting residents throughout the home and there were plenty of smiling faces around from staff and visitors too.

Residents marvelled at their friendliness, and based on their exceptionally good behaviour, wholly agreed that they are welcome at Westergate House anytime.