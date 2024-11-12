Alpha’s appeal for a fur-ever home on World Diabetes Day

Meet Alpha the friendly and playful 12-year-old Pomeranian with diabetes who is currently waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust’s Shoreham rehoming centre. With his charming personality and big heart, Alpha has a lot of love to give.

Alpha came into Dogs Trust’s care in May this year, and was subsequently diagnosed with diabetes in June. Since then, Alpha and his dedicated foster carer Julie Palfreman have been on a journey together learning about diabetes management, which is a vital part of his adoption process. To ensure Alpha continues to receive the support and medical treatment he needs to stay healthy and happy, Dogs Trust is appealing for an adopter within a 30-minute drive of Dogs Trust in Shoreham. This is because Alpha will need regular visits to build trust and confidence in his new family, especially when it comes to giving his daily insulin injections.

While Alpha’s medical needs mean a more specialised adoption, he’s a bright and affectionate boy who adores human companionship. His ideal home is calm and peaceful, with any children aged 12 or older who understand that he needs a little space and rest. He is happiest as the only pet, enjoying all the love and attention himself, although he’d be delighted to meet other small, gentle dogs as occasional walking buddies. He requires regular grooming to keep him looking and feeling fabulous.

Alpha has a great personality, and his favourite activities include beach walks, puddle paddling, enrichment food puzzles, and games of fetch. While he may be older, he’s a playful spirit with a cheeky charm. For the right adopter, Alpha will be a fun-loving and devoted companion with plenty of love to give in his golden years.

If you are patient, confident with injections, and ready to build a strong bond with Alpha, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham to learn more. He is hoping to find a calm, peaceful retirement home and a family ready to help him manage his diabetes with lots of love and support.

Julie PalfremanAlpha’s temporary foster carer says, “Looking after Alpha has been such a rewarding experience. He’s an incredibly sweet and affectionate boy, and although managing his diabetes requires daily attention, he is patient and easy-going. We have settled into a routine and it’s amazing to see how happy and playful he is. Alpha truly deserves a loving home where he can enjoy his golden years.”

“His medical condition should not put people off applying to adopt him. Dogs Trust’s dedicated vet team have been very supportive throughout the whole process, from diagnosing Alpha’s condition to teaching me how to properly administer his daily injections to control his insulin levels. They will be able to answer any questions potential adopters might have, and demonstrate how to care for Alpha in the best way possible.”

Help Dogs Trust find Alpha a home this World Diabetes Day. If you think your home sounds like a good match or you are interested in any other dogs in our care, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham for more information.