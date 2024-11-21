Amazing new wall hanging is opening to view at Kingston Village Pavilion this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 20 Kingston ladies have been involved in creating this exciting piece of artwork which is now hanging in the village pavilion.

It fills a wall which is 18 feet long and the quilts vary in height from 4 to 5 ft. It’s function is to provide a decorative feature in the room but also to improve the acoustics which are poor because the room has a domed roof this brief ledge to the wall hanging being made in the form of a quilt in order to maximise the amount of soft fabric, used in the wall hanging

This wall hanging has been worked on for a number of years including during lockdown during coved. The hanging has seven separate quilts each showing a view of a well-known Location in the village.

The initial outline ldesign for the project was done by Mary Fellows. Volunteers took on the job of creating a colourful and three layered textile piece of work to fulfil the purpose of the commission.

New wall hanging In the Kingston Village Pavilion

Teams of ladies led by experienced quilters were allocated a window view each to complete. The whole production was coordinated by the cofounder of the former Lewes Quilters group Jan Hale.

When the quilts were finished they were professionally wrapped round wooden frames and additional soft materials incorporated within the frames by Kings Framers who did an expert job of hanging the pieces on the wall so that they all fitted together as a single large quilt.

The finished piece has to be seen to be appreciated and all the work done by those involved in this community project need to be congratulated.