Amex Stadium Charity Tournament raises over £3,000 for Starr Trust

The winning team was SO Legal Limited who beat Fumi in the final, with the Co-founder of SO Legal Jamie Salvidge scoring the winning goal in extra time.

Rob Starr MBE, Founder of the Starr Trust said:

“A huge thank you to everyone that took part in the tournament and generously donated to the raffle allowing us to raise this incredible amount. It really does mean so much to be supported by the business community in such a spectacular way! Thank you so much Sam Thomas for making it happen!”

Sam Thomas, Founder of Firmballs said:

“The FirmBalls Amex Tournament is the flagship event in our calendar, and for good reason. Now in its 7th year, the tournament has raised nearly £70,000 to date, combining sport, community, and purpose.

This year, we were proud to support The Starr Trust for the third consecutive year, a charity I’m honoured to now represent as an Ambassador. The day was filled with incredible energy and camaraderie, with SO Legal, long-time supporters of the event, taking home the trophy. But the real winner was the Charity. With over £3,000 raised this year alone, and vital awareness brought to an incredible cause, we continue to use football as a force for good, helping to transform young lives, one game at a time.”

Businesses taking part were:

Seico Insurance & Mortgages, SO Legal Limited, DMH Stallard LLP, Shackleton, UHY Hacker Young, Anything is Possible, Bird & Bird, Latham & Watkins, AO Shearman LLP, DHL, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Foster & Co Estate Agents, Osborne Clarke, Stephenson Harwood LLP, Fumi and DCR Ltd.

The Starr Trust would like to thank all local businesses who kindly donated prizes for this event;

Brighton Racecourse

DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton

The Grand Hotel

TGB Spa

Nostos Hove

Little Jasmine Spa

Everflyht Vineyard

MalMaison Brighton

To find out more please visit: www.starrtrust.org

1 . Contributed Some of the players with Sam Thomas and the Starr Trust Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Seico Mortgages Team battle it out on the pitch Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Organiser Sam Thomas of Firmballs with Starr Trust's Alex, Tracey and Rob Starr MBE Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Winners of the tournament, law firm SO Legal Photo: Submitted