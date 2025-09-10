An ABBA-solutely fabulous day at Chichester care home

ABBA’s timeless tunes brought memories flooding back at Manor Barn Care Home, where residents celebrated a dazzling day of music, Swedish delights, and 70s nostalgia.

ABBA Day Brings Joy and Nostalgia to Manor Barn Care Home Residents and staff enjoy a musical trip down memory lane.

Residents at Manor Barn Care Home were treated to a joyful celebration as the home hosted its very own ABBA Day, a tribute to the iconic Swedish pop group that had everyone singing, dancing, and reminiscing.

The festivities kicked off with a cosy morning screening of Mamma Mia in the home’s luxurious cinema room, setting the perfect tone for a day filled with music and nostalgia. Residents then enjoyed a delicious Swedish-inspired lunch, honouring ABBA’s roots and giving everyone a taste of Scandinavian culture. In the afternoon, brains were put to the test with a lively Swedish-themed quiz that sparked laughter and friendly competition among residents and staff alike.

Residents and staff at Manor Barn Care Home shine bright during our ABBA Day celebration, singing, laughing, and creating unforgettable memories together.

The day culminated with a spirited singalong featuring ABBA’s greatest hits, an activity that had everyone joining in with smiles, claps, and a few disco moves. The home was decked out in Swedish flags and colourful 70s décor, while staff fully embraced the theme, donning flared trousers, glitter, and classic retro outfits that would make ABBA proud.

“Our residents had a fantastic time,” said a spokesperson from Manor Barn. “The atmosphere was full of joy, and it was wonderful to see everyone getting involved, from singing and dancing to simply enjoying each other’s company. It truly was an ABBA-solutely fabulous day”

The event is one of many themed celebrations hosted by Manor Barn throughout the year, aimed at creating meaningful, fun experiences for residents and fostering a strong sense of community.

With music, laughter, and a touch of sparkle, ABBA Day was a reminder of the power of great tunes and good company.

